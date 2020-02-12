|
|
Alfred Emmanuel Beairsto
November 4, 1924 - February 11, 2020
Middletown, NY
Alfred E. Beairsto, a lifetime Middletown resident, died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home. He was 95.
The son of the late Joseph and Mary (Neville) Beairsto, he was born on November 2, 1934 in Middletown. Al attended Middletown Schools and graduated Middletown High School 1943. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Philippines Islands, Japan and New Guinea. He was a decorated soldier, receiving the Bronze Star for his service in World War II. He married Genevieve "Jane" Holland who predeceased him. He worked as a Supervisor at the New Hampton Training School and Goshen Annex for the NYS Department of Youth. Al was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Middletown. He was also a 70 year member of the McQuoid Engine & Ladder Company 3 and a Lifetime member of the Middletown Elks BPOE #1097.
He enjoyed being with his family, eating snacks, playing golf and watching "The Price is Right". He was a dedicated and faithful fan of the NY Yankees, NY Giants, and his beloved "Fighting Irish", The University of Notre Dame.
A family statement reads, "Our dad was a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grand father, brother, uncle and friend. He loved to laugh, he loved to make others laugh. His love and loyalty to God, his family, and his country was obvious to all who knew and loved him".
He is survived by his children, his sons: John Beairsto of Calabash, NC, Thomas Beairsto and his wife, Marcia of Denver, CO, Lawrence Beairsto and his wife, Tina of Otisville, NY; daughters: Kathleen Adelman and her husband, Roland of Calabash, NC, Carol Reed and her husband, Nelson of Middletown, NY and Barbara Sullivan and her husband, James of Raleigh, NC. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Adam (Jennifer), Sara (AJ), Heather (Dennis), Megan (Mike), Jennifer (Ben), Melissa (Paul), Brett (Jessica), Kyle (Christine), Beau (Jess), Jessica (Steve), Tara (Kevin), Shanna (Martin), Maureen (Berto), Connor, Kevin and Cassandra; great-grandchildren; Jayda, Janessa, Mason, Cameron, Arielle, Jack, Caleb, Cole, Camryn, Javon, Mariah, James, Olivia, Kylie, Madeline, Collette and Spencer. He also leaves his brother, James Beairsto and sister, Sr. Joan Beairsto and sisters-in-law: Irene and Phyliss Beairsto, Dolores and Joan Holland and many, many, nieces and nephews, near and far who loved their Uncle Al.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his siblings: Patricia Stivers (Moses), Virginia Hibbert, (Al), Elizabeth Beairsto, Joseph, John (Mary), David, Thomas (Lois) and Robert Beairsto Sr., Carol Beairsto and his children: Mary Eileen Beairsto, and Robert Beairsto and sister-in-law, Nancy Love Beairsto.
A special thank you goes to his niece, Mary and her husband, Mike for always being there for him, and his loving daughter-in-law, Bunny Beairsto.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 16 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17 at St. Joseph's Church, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown, NY 10940. Burial with Military honors will follow in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Alfred's name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020