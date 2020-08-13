1/1
Alfred L. Freund
1929 - 2020
Alfred L. Freund
December 23, 1929 - August 11, 2020
Warwick, NY
Alfred L. Freund of Warwick, NY, went to his final rest on August 11, 2020. He was 90.
Alfred was born on December 23, 1929 in Bayshore, NY to Alfred and Mary Fitzgerald Freund. Due to the Great Depression, the family moved to Manhattan where Alfred attended City College of New York, where he met his beloved wife, Elizabeth (Pappas). Upon completing his Master's degree in Library Science at the Pratt Institute, he became a reference librarian at the Hicksville Library on Long Island and eventually was named Director of the Plainedge Library where he was responsible for the building of a new facility that stands today. In 1972, he moved to Warwick when he became Director of the Ramapo Catskill Library System where he stayed until his retirement. He then opened his own business, Office World, in Middletown, which he ran for ten plus years.
Alfred is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Elizabeth of Warwick; his son, Alfred L. Freund III of Chester NY, his wife, Inez and grandson, Jack; and his daughter, Carolyn Freund of Beacon, NY.
Alfred was a history buff and great storyteller. He and Elizabeth enjoyed travel and even lived for several years in Heidelberg, West Germany during his time in military service. He also enjoyed opera and classical music and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Ability Beyond Disability, and supported various library programs.
A private funeral service will be held at Warwick Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to the Albert Wisner Memorial Library, 1 McFarland Drive, Warwick, NY 10990
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
