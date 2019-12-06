|
|
Alfred M. Gerstman
February 3, 1932 - December 3, 2019
Boynton Beach, FL and Mountaindale, NY
Alfred M. Gerstman "Al", a long-time resident of Mountaindale, NY, passed away on December 3, 2019 in Boynton Beach, Florida. Al was born in Phoenix, Arizona in 1932 to A. William and Mary Gerstman. The family moved to Mountaindale when Al was a child. Throughout his life, Al loved Sullivan County and actively participated in community affairs. He was a past president of the Mountaindale Volunteer Fire Department, Town of Fallsburg Councilman, Assistant County Attorney and past – president of the Sullivan County Bar Association. He also was a member of the Monticello Masonic Lodge.
Like his father, Al went to Brooklyn Law School and practiced law in Sullivan County. While in law school, Al met and then married the love of his life, Harriet. The couple recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. After his time in the army, Al and Harriet returned to Mountaindale to raise their family. Al practiced law in Mountaindale and Woodridge and then in Monticello for over 50 years.
In retirement, Al and Harriet spent much of their time in South Florida, although they returned to their home in Mountaindale each summer. Al enjoyed Florida even though he never went into the pool or ocean, didn't like the sand and sunburned easily. He did, however, like to play poker around the pool and especially enjoyed visiting with friends from Sullivan County.
Al is survived by his wife, Harriet; his children: Gary, Peter (Renee), Nancy (John); grandchildren: Jeremy (Sharon) and Madeline; and sister, Sylvia.
A funeral service will be held at Noon on Sunday, December 8, at the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home, 388 Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701. Burial will immediately follow at the Hebrew Congregation of Mountaindale Synagogue Cemetery, Marsh Road in Glen Wild with full military honors.
The family requests donations be made to a .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019