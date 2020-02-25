|
Alfred R. Meola
September 21, 1935 - February 25, 2020
Rock Tavern, NY
Alfred R. Meola of Rock Tavern, NY entered into rest on February 25, 2020 at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx. He was 84 years old.
Freddy was born in the Bronx on September 21, 1935 to the late Carmine and Angelina Filippelli Meola. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ann Meola.
Freddy was a loving husband, brother, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and uncle. He worked 30 years for the City of New York Department of Environmental Protection until his retirement in 1986.
He is survived by his children: Thomas and his wife, Teresa Meola of Cleveland, NY, Ann Marie Damato of Rock Tavern, NY, and Joseph and his wife, Cindy, of Warwick, NY; grandchildren: Alexandra and her husband James Pacheco, Thomas Jr., and Nicholas Meola, Kristin Driscoll; his brother, Ralph of Fort Lauderdale, FL; and sister-in-law Elizabeth and her husband, George Helwig of Boca Raton, FL; nieces and nephews: Kathryn and her husband Jeff Domoto, George and his wife, Lisa Helwig, Andrew and his wife Susan Helwig, as well as many great nieces, nephews, and friends.
Cremation was private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 28th, at St. Mary's Church, 42 Goshen Avenue, Washingtonville.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020