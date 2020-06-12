Alfred "Al" Rosario

July 25, 1965 - June 9, 2020

Naples, Florida

Alfred "Al" Rosario, 54, a resident of Naples, FL and previously of Goshen, died on June 9, 2020 at Physician Regional Medical Center in Naples.

Born on July 25, 1965 in the Bronx, Al was the son of Clariluz (Colon) Rosario of Fishkill and Angel Rosario of Orlando, FL. On May 17, 2012 in Goshen, Alfred married his wife Sandy who survives at home.

Al loved to workout and was an avid fan of baseball and football. He loved the New York Yankees, Marshall University, and the Miami Dolphins. Al was an active member in youth sports, coaching Pop Warner football and American Legion baseball in Beacon, NY. Al was a civil servant and retired from the Westchester County Jail in 2015 as a Corrections Officer after 31 years of service.

In addition to his wife and mother, Alfred is survived by his children: Adrian Rosario and his wife, Michelle of Ashland, KY, Cassandra Ann Rosario of Poughkeepsie, NY, Zachary Tonyes of Goshen, NY; his grandchildren: Ryleigh, Tyson and Deacon; and many cousins and extended family members.

Calling hours will be held from 12-4 p.m. Friday at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main St., Fishkill with a funeral service at 2 p.m.



