Home

POWERED BY

Services
Overhiser Funeral Home
78 Union St
Montgomery, NY 12549
(845) 778-3200
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Overhiser Funeral Home
78 Union St
Montgomery, NY 12549
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:30 PM
Overhiser Funeral Home
78 Union St
Montgomery, NY 12549
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Ruger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Ruger


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Ruger Obituary
Alfred Ruger
November 28, 1938 - March 13, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Alfred Ruger of Montgomery, NY, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at home. He was 81.
The son of the late Alfred and Isabella Keesler Ruger, he was born November 28, 1938 in Wallkill.
Alfred worked as a truck driver for Sunshine Biscuit for 29 years and for the NYS Dept. of Transportation. He served in the Army from 1962-1964 and attended Montgomery Presbyterian Church. He was a life member of both the Montgomery Sportsman Club and the Wallkill Rod and Gun Club. Alfred was proud of his hard work in establishing the sporting clays at the Rod and Gun Club. He loved traveling with his truck and fifth wheel all across the United States and Canada. He fulfilled his dream of traveling to Alaska in 2003 with his wife Joan.
Survivors include his wife, Joan at home; daughter, Sandy Schrilla and husband, Scott of Syracuse; son, David Ruger and wife, Sharon of Walker Valley; two grandchildren, Harlie and Dan; one great-grandchild, Lilyana; sister, Marie Cady and husband, Donald of Hyde Park.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 18 at Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union Street, Montgomery, NY 12549. A funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Jeromey Howard will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Walden Humane Society, P.O. Box 135, Walden, NY or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -