|
|
Alfred Ruger
November 28, 1938 - March 13, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Alfred Ruger of Montgomery, NY, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at home. He was 81.
The son of the late Alfred and Isabella Keesler Ruger, he was born November 28, 1938 in Wallkill.
Alfred worked as a truck driver for Sunshine Biscuit for 29 years and for the NYS Dept. of Transportation. He served in the Army from 1962-1964 and attended Montgomery Presbyterian Church. He was a life member of both the Montgomery Sportsman Club and the Wallkill Rod and Gun Club. Alfred was proud of his hard work in establishing the sporting clays at the Rod and Gun Club. He loved traveling with his truck and fifth wheel all across the United States and Canada. He fulfilled his dream of traveling to Alaska in 2003 with his wife Joan.
Survivors include his wife, Joan at home; daughter, Sandy Schrilla and husband, Scott of Syracuse; son, David Ruger and wife, Sharon of Walker Valley; two grandchildren, Harlie and Dan; one great-grandchild, Lilyana; sister, Marie Cady and husband, Donald of Hyde Park.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 18 at Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union Street, Montgomery, NY 12549. A funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Jeromey Howard will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Walden Humane Society, P.O. Box 135, Walden, NY or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020