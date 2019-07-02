Home

Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Alfred V. Bauer


1928 - 2019
Alfred V. Bauer Obituary
Alfred V. Bauer
May 27, 1928 - June 29, 2019
Monroe, NY
Alfred V. Bauer passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home in Monroe, NY. He was 91 years old. Son of the late Anton and Victoria Dankert Bauer, he was born May 27, 1928 in Oradell, NJ.
Alfred owned and operated Alfred V. Bauer Custom Building in Park Ridge, NJ.
An Army veteran of the Korean War, Alfred was also a member of VFW Post 8858 in Harriman, NY.
Survivors include his daughters, Linda Hughes and her husband, Alan of Newburgh, NY, and Arlene Petit and her husband, Tony of Middletown, NY. Alfred also leaves behind a granddaughter, Victoria Petit, along with many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Dorothy, and also by two brothers and two sisters.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will also be private, and take place at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Stand Up 2 Cancer (SU2C) P.O. Box 843721, Los Angeles, CA 90084-3721 or at www.standuptocancer.org
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 2 to July 3, 2019
