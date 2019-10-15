Home

Alfred W. Sandberg


1928 - 2019
Alfred W. Sandberg Obituary
Alfred W. Sandberg
May 3, 1928 - October 14, 2019
Milford, PA
Alfred W. Sandberg, age 91 of Milford, PA, passed away at home on Monday, October 14, 2019. He was born on May 3, 1928 in Ridgefield Park, NJ and is the son of the late John and Gwynne Ada Hallam Sandberg.
Alfred proudly served our country with the U.S. Army. He was the owner/operator of the Exxon in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.
Alfred married Marilyn Brennan Sandberg who predeceased him.
He is survived by two sons: Stevan Sandberg and wife, Deborah of Edgewater, NJ and David Sandberg of Milford, PA; one daughter, Diana Hartwick and husband, Gerard of Chester, NY; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Cremation took place privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to the s Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019
