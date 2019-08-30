|
|
Alice B. Parry
February 19, 1923 - August 27, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Alice B. Parry, 96, a lifelong resident of Highland Falls, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at The Valley View Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Goshen, NY. The daughter of the late Joseph C. Burrow and Etta B. Weyant Burrow, she was born February 19, 1923 in Central Valley, NY.
Alice was a Veteran, serving in the United States Navy during World War II. After settling in Highland Falls with her husband, Alice became an active member of the Hudson Highlands United Methodist Church; as well as a member of the United Methodist Women. She was a Sunday school teacher and oversaw the church newsletter for many years. Alice was an instrumental part in starting the "Get Set" program in Highland Falls and was an original organizer along with her husband Henry in forming the first AHRC (Association for Help of Retarded Children) in Orange County. In her spare time, Alice loved to crochet and read, and do the NY Times Crossword puzzle, in pen.
Survivors include her son, Richard D. Parry and his wife, Marcia of Highland Fall, NY; her daughter, Martha Fredette of Lyndeborough, NH; her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; Richard Parry Jr. of Marina Del Ray, CA and his son, Riley; Elizabeth Parry of Highland Falls, NY; Rachael Patterson, her husband, Aaron and their son, Connor of Highland Falls, NY; Sarah Leo of Daleville, AL; Abigail Leo of Middletown, NY; Mary Fredette of Boston, MA; and Grace Fredette of Lyndeborough, NH. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Henry G. Parry Jr, and their daughters, Regina Parry and Leslie Leo.
Memorial Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4th at Hudson Highland United Methodist Church.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hudson Highlands United Methodist Church, or the Highland Falls Public Library.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home 845-446- 2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019