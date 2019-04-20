|
Alice Barclay
11/03/1932 - 04/18/2019
Gardiner, NY
Alice A. Barclay, 86, of Gardiner, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Health Alliance-Broadway Hospital in Kingston.
Born on November 3, 1932, in Queens, New York she was the daughter of the
late Birger and Anna Hernwall.
Following high school graduation, Alice married her first husband, Leon S. Barclay. They raised eight children together before he died in 1982.
She married David B. Lamark, on July 13, 1984, in Gardiner.
Alice worked as a school bus driver and was employed by the New Paltz Central School District, for 37 years. It was a job she truly loved doing. Alice also loved dogs and cats and had many different breeds during her lifetime, but she especially loved her Doberman Pinscher dogs and Persian and Himalayan cats. Alice loved to read and cook and instilled those traits into her children. Her favorite dish to make for their birthdays was Swedish Meatballs. Alice's absolute favorite place to be was vacationing on the St. Lawrence River which she did with her family and both husbands for over 60 years. Alice and Dave brought a trailer in Alexandria Bay, NY and when she retired from driving she loved to spend from May to October there, and take moonlight rides on the river to see the lights of the Thousand Island Bridge shining on the water. Alice was
a very strong willed woman with a quick smile and laugh. She was a good friend who would help anyone who needed it. She had a heart of gold and loved her family very much. Alice will be greatly missed by her family.
In addition to her parents and first husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Fred Hernwall and her son-in-law, Wayne Otis.
Survivors include her husband, David B. Lamark; her five daughters, Catherine Ormond of Gardiner, NY, Laurie Otis of Gardiner, NY, LeeAnna Odendahl of Ardonia, NY, Lisa Haynes and her ex-husband, Charlie, of Gardiner, NY and Tracy Barclay and her longtime companion, Robert Straut, of Gardiner, NY; three sons: Larry Barclay of Gardiner, NY, Craig Barclay of Gardiner, NY; and Scott Barclay of Gardiner NY; 11 grandchildren, many great grandchildren andseveral nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be private.
Copeland Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019