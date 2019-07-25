|
|
Alice Barney
June 5, 1960 - July 23, 2019
Milton, NY
Alice R. Barney of Milton, NY passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home in Milton. She was 59. Alice was born in Baldwin, Long Island, NY on June 5, 1960. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Alicia McDonald.
Alice worked for her daughter Kristen's business, The Mad Batter Bakery of Marlboro. She was a member of the Hudson Valley Driving Club and the Hudson Valley Draft Horse Association. Alice loved to donate her time to the ASPCA.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Marshall G. Barney; her sons; Marshall T. Barney and Matthew R. Barney and her daughter; Kristin M. Barney.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. 845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 25 to July 26, 2019