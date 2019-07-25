Home

POWERED BY

Services
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Barney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Barney


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Barney Obituary
Alice Barney
June 5, 1960 - July 23, 2019
Milton, NY
Alice R. Barney of Milton, NY passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home in Milton. She was 59. Alice was born in Baldwin, Long Island, NY on June 5, 1960. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Alicia McDonald.
Alice worked for her daughter Kristen's business, The Mad Batter Bakery of Marlboro. She was a member of the Hudson Valley Driving Club and the Hudson Valley Draft Horse Association. Alice loved to donate her time to the ASPCA.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Marshall G. Barney; her sons; Marshall T. Barney and Matthew R. Barney and her daughter; Kristin M. Barney.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. 845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now