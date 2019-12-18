Home

Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
(845) 794-4141
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Peter's Church
Broadway and Liberty Street
Monticello, NY
Alice "Pat" Bunce


1933 - 2019
Alice "Pat" Bunce Obituary
Alice "Pat" Bunce
November 15, 1933 - December 14, 2019
Monticello, NY
Alice "Pat" Bunce of Monticello, NY and Largo, FL, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, FL. She was 86.
The daughter of the late John Flynn and Alice Cunningham Flynn, she was born November 15, 1933 in Hamilton, Scotland. She was the widow of William H. Bunce who predeceased her on September 25, 2017.
Pat was a member of both St. Peter's Catholic Church in Monticello and St. Catherine of Siena in Largo, FL.
She is survived by four sons: Brian W. Bunce, Michael J. Bunce, David P. Bunce and his wife, Kim and William P. Bunce and his husband, Thomas Grenon; a daughter: Kathleen A. Bunce and her wife, Melinda Nicholson; 11 grandchildren: Daniel, Christine, Jaclyn, Colin, Devin, Alison, Garrett, McKaela, Michael, Joseph and David; a brother: John Flynn and his wife, Diane; a sister-in-law: Kathleen Aughavin; many nieces and nephews; and special family members: Susan Bunce, KathyAnn Bunce and Michael Lashinksy. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by a sister, Evelyn McGlynn and a brother, Thomas Flynn.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, December 20 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 21 noon at St. Peter's Church, Broadway and Liberty Street in Monticello with Fr. John Tran officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Monticello.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 384 Crystal Runn Rd. #102, Middletown, NY 10941, Attn: S. Bunce.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
