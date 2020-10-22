Alice Electia Watkins

September 2, 1948 - October 20, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Alice Electia Watkins, 72 of Newburgh, NY, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020.

The daughter of James and Alice (Moore) Washington, she was born September 2nd, 1948 in Durham, NC. The family moved to Newburgh in 1951 and lived on North Water Street where she was raised with her siblings.

As a teenager, Alice helped her father run his General Store (Jimmy's) on North Water Street. Alice graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1966. She had a beautiful voice and sang in the High School Chorus. She married U.S. Army SSG Eugene S. Watkins on May 4th, 1973.

Alice traveled as a military wife and lived in Maryland, Delaware, Alabama, and Heidelberg Germany. Upon Eugene's retirement, the family moved back home to Newburgh in 1983 where Alice worked as a Pediatric Unit Secretary at St. Luke's hospital until her retirement in 2012. She loved caring for her pediatric patients.

Alice was full of life, loved to laugh and spend time with her family. She made our frequent family gatherings joyful occasions, full of good music, singing and she made the best potato salad in the world!

Alice leaves behind her husband, Eugene of Newburgh; her children: Jacquelyn Jarmann and her husband, Eric of Newburgh, Steven Watkins and his wife, Charlotte of Maryland, Alexa Watkins of Florida, James Watkins and Cassandra Watkins of Newburgh; grandchildren: Aubree Stephens of Florida, Zoey and Steven Watkins of Maryland and Jazlynn Watkins of North Carolina; siblings: Deborah Martin and her husband, Howard of Virginia, Cassandra Washington of Newburgh, James Washington and his wife, Gloria of Walden, and Lynn Blanchard and her husband, Rodney of Oregon; nieces and nephews: Elliot and his wife, Ebony Washington of Florida, Ashley, Matthew and Kandyce Martin of Virginia, Rhea Washington of Ellenville.

Alice was pre-deceased by her parents James and Alice Washington.

Mrs. Watkins will have a Walk Through Viewing from 2 to 4 p.m., Monday, October 26 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY. (Face Masks and Social Distancing REQUIRED).

Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.



