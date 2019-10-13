|
ALICE FRATZ
January 17, 1932 - October 12, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Alice Fratz of New Windsor, NY entered into eternal rest on October 12, 2019 at Embrace Hospice Home, Myrtle Beach, SC. She was 87 years old.
The daughter of the late Anthony Almeida and Alzira (Albuquerque) Almeida, Alice was born on January 17, 1932 in Newburgh, NY.
Alice was a retired Deputy Town Clerk for the Town of Cornwall, NY for many years. She also retired in 1998 from her civilian position as the T.O.D.O. for the Quality Assurance section for the 105th Airlift Wing, Newburgh, NY.
A family statement reads: Alice was a kind and generous soul who loved life and all it had to offer. She knew no strangers and always had a smile on her face. Her love of family, food and friends is what made her the most happiest. To say she will be missed greatly is an understatement.
Alice was predeceased by the love of her life, Robert E. Fratz, in 1999. She is survived by her son: Robert E. Fratz, Jr. and his wife, Sherry of Myrtle Beach, SC; her daughter: Kristin A. Brunni of New Windsor, NY; her grandchildren: Blair Brunni, Steven Fratz and Raymond Fratz; her sister: Claire Meeker of Newburgh, NY; and many nieces and nephews. Alice was predeceased by her brother: Joey Almeida; her sister: Mary Irving; and her granddaughter: Serena Fratz.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17th at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial Contributions in Alice's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to an organization of your choice.
