Alice Hoos
August 24, 1929 - October 27, 2020
Livingston Manor, NY
Alice Hoos (Tompkins) of Livingston Manor, NY, died peacefully in the Roscoe Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on October 27, 2020 in Roscoe, NY at the age of 91.
She was born on August 24, 1929 in Livingston Manor to Vincent Tompkins and Amelia Reiner.
Alice is survived by her sister, Helen Tompkins; two sons: Jay and his wife, Corinne of Livingston Manor, NY and Carl and his wife, Peggy of North Wales, PA; seven grandchildren: Amy Hoos, Jessica Davis, Melissa Kaiser, Danielle, Ryan, Alyssa and Caitlin Hoos; four great-grandchildren: Jacob Davis, Kylie Davis, Olivia Kaiser and Ava Hoos. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Edward and her infant daughter, Marie Elly; three brothers: Harry, Arthur and Raymond Tompkins; two sisters: Mary Benton and Vivian Carlson.
She was the co-owner of the Hoos Bakery in Livingston Manor for 32 years. She was a present member of the Presbyterian Church in Livingston Manor. Alice enjoyed reading and cooking, she was well known for her cheesecake. She volunteered at the Roscoe Nursing Home. She enjoyed spending many a summer afternoon sitting outside the Hoos Bake Shop talking to all who came by. She was the best grandma ever, she was dearly loved by all who knew her, she was selfless and loyal to all her family and friends.
Donations in Alice's name can be made to the Livingston Manor Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 1, Livingston Manor, NY 12758 or to the Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 342, Livingston Manor, NY 12758.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at the Roscoe Nursing Home for their dedication to Alice.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family at Orchard Street Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, for further information call 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com