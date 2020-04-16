|
Alice Jean Davis
September 13, 1928 - April 14, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Jean was born in Rhinebeck, NY to the late Irving and Lavinia (Lane) Denney. She attended Rhinebeck Central School until moving to NYC with her Aunt Yvonne, where she worked in a "big" department store. She got such a kick out of the auto-mat food vending machines.
At the start of WWII she moved back home. She remembered being a plane spotter and talked about the war effort, the rationing of food and other household items, and the war bonds campaign. Jean later worked at Western Printing in Poughkeepsie in the Book Binding Dept. Shortly after the war she married Kenneth W. Post and settled on the Post Homestead and raised their children Linda and Marty. They tried for a third child but lost Debbie Lynn in childbirth. Jean became a single mom and continued raising her children, with her mom's help, and took a job as a dining room attendant in the Hudson River State Hospital in Poughkeepsie.
In 1970 she married David H. Davis, the true love of her life, and settled in Newburgh. They traveled and camped and Jean meticulously maintained their home and yard and grew beautiful flowers. After Dave's passing she resided with her son and daughter-in-law in Montgomery where she continued raising a beautiful garden, enjoying her home, her family, and close friends. In the last two years of her life she enjoyed new close friends at the nursing home at Schervier Pavilion. Tuesday evening Mom quietly left us.
Alice Jean is survived by her son Martin K. Post and his wife Sharon Ballard Post and her children Stephen, Katherine and Michael Kopiecki and their partners Kristen, Domingo and Heather; grandson Kristopher M. Post and his daughter Giada; granddaughter Tammy Bate and husband Jon and their daughters Shanyn and Kaitlyn; great-great-granddaughter Jaliyah Bate; grandson Jake Haines, Doraine Haines; great-grandchildren Nicholas, Geovonnie, Jake Christopher, and Sarah, Dustin and Annette; grandson David Sealy and wife Blanca Campbell-Sealy and their children; and many nieces and nephews. A special mention to 10-month old Riley Kopiecki and 19-month-old Daniel Kopiecki, great-grandchildren she never got to meet. Close friends, Linda and Ronnie Jurain, Barbara and Joseph Peer, Christine Drake, Ed and Sheri Stumpf, John and Kathy Angelis, Mike and Monica Hall. To her friends and family, she loved you all.
Alice Jean's family extends their heartfelt appreciation to all at Schervier Pavilion in Warwick, especially her social circle. Thank you for the love and friendship you gave mom in her time with you.
Due to the COVID occurrence services will be held privately. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020