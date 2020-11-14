1/1
Alice Marie Wester
1929 - 2020
Alice Marie Wester
December 27, 1929 - November 3, 2020
Goshen, NY - Formerly Westtown, NY
Alice Marie Wester, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. She was 90 years of age.
The daughter of the late Falter L. and Alice S. Clark Seybolt, she was born on December 27, 1929 in Middletown, NY.
Marie graduated from SUNY New Paltz with a Bachelor Degree in education and went on to teach the 5th grade at the Minisink Valley Central School until her retirement. She was a former active member of the Grace Community Church in Washingtonville and was a current member of the Goshen Presbyterian Church. Marie enjoyed traveling, bird watching, gardening, local history and archaeology and Bible study.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Glen Arden Health Care Center in Goshen for the extraordinary care that Marie received.
Survivors include her sons, Donald S. Wester and his wife, Suzanne of Paris, TN and Dirk E. Wester of Westtown, NY; her grandchildren, Lauren A. Wester and Lindsey M. Wester; her nieces, Laura Price Kennedy and Beth A. Price and nephew, Kyle J. Williams and her great niece, Brooke Price Aclin. Marie was predeceased by her former husband and friend, Donald Edmonds Wester; her son, Dodd D. Wester; sister, Lillian S. Price and nephew, Charles W. Price IV.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date due to current COVID restrictions.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
26 Grove Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-2142
