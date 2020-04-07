Home

Alice Paffenroth


1932 - 2020
Alice Paffenroth Obituary
Alice Paffenroth
November 13, 1932 - April 7, 2020
Goshen, NY
Alice Paffenroth of Goshen, NY, formerly of Pine Island, NY, a retired teacher's aide for Orange Ulster Boces, Goshen, NY entered into rest on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was 87.
The daughter of the late Frank & Helen Kuklo Glowaczewski, she was born on November 13, 1932 in Warwick, NY.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Zuckert and her husband Richard of Old Forge, NY; sister-in-law, Theresa Glowaczewski; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews; along with a great great niece and a great great nephew.
She was predeceased by her husband Bailey Paffenroth, her brothers, Joseph, Alphonse & Norman and her sisters, Clara, Irene, and Tina.
Due to the currently health crisis and for the well being of Alice's family and friends, funeral services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, c/o St. Joseph Church, 14 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921 or to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home
To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
