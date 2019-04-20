|
Alicia Belle Ihlefeldt
June 8, 1936 - April 20, 2019
Fosterdale, NY
Alicia Belle Ihlefeldt of Fosterdale, New York, went to be with the LORD on April 20, 2019 at the age of 82.
She was born in Lake Como on June 8, 1936 to the late Wallace Ellsworth DuMond and Flora Mae Smith. Alicia was married to the late Arthur G. Ihlefeldt on August 12, 1954, who predeceased her on April 28, 2006.
Alicia is survived by two sons, Brian (Lucy) Ihlefeldt of White Lake, NY and Bradd (Dora) Ihlefeldt of Livingston Manor, NY; two daughters, Rebecca (Rocky) Rhodes of Fosterdale, NY and Roberta Hoyt of Charleston, SC; a daughter-in-law, Donna Ihlefeldt of Jeffersonville, NY; eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son, Brent Wallace Ihlefeldt (the center of her bouquet) on June 17, 1995, and a son-in-law Robert Hoyt.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday April 22, 2019 at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, 5068 State Rte. 52, Jeffersonville. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday April 23 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Callicoon Center Cemetery, Callicoon Center, NY.
Memorial contributions can be made to Town of Cochecton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc., P.O. Box 4, Lake Huntington, NY 12752 or Lake Huntington Volunteer Fire Co, Inc., P.O. Box 352, Lake Huntington, NY 12752.
For further information or to leave a condolence please visit stewartmurphyfh.com 845-482-4280
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019