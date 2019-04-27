|
Alida R. Lounsbury
Brinckerhoff
October 25, 1919 - April 26, 2019
Middletown, NY
Alida R. Lounsbury Brinckerhoff of Middletown, NY, passed away on April 26, 2019 at the age of 99 with her family by her side at Middletown Park Rehabilitation Center. Alida was born on October 25, 1919 in Hurleyville, NY to the late Daniel and Grace Reynolds Lounsbury.
Alida was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Joseph D. Brinckerhoff on August 25, 2008.
Alida is survived by her two sons, Allan and his wife, Beverly Brinckerhoff and Carl and his wife, Ruth Brinckerhoff all of Middletown; her four grandchildren, Christine Brinckerhoff of Middletown, Michael Brinckerhoff and his partner, Troy Saunders of Danbury, CT,; Neil Brinckerhoff, and Robert and his wife, Deidre Brinckerhoff and her children of Bloomingburg, NY; two great-granddaughters, Kayla Brinckerhoff and her partner, Zachary Vavricka and Indigo Brinckerhoff; one great-grandson, Easton Brinckerhoff; one great-great grandson, Lucas Joseph Vavricka; one step grandson, Samuel Mitchell III and his wife, Michelle, and their children of Lexington, KY. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her two brothers, Albert and his wife, Dorothy Lounsbury and James and his wife, Barbara Lounsbury; one sister, Joan Dunn-Lindsey and her husband, Harold.
Alida was a longtime active member of North Congregational United Church of Christ. She was active in the development and a volunteer of the Thrift Shop at the Church. She was a charter member and past treasurer of the Washington Heights Volunteer Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and a volunteer for meals-on-wheels. For thirty years Alida was an Election Inspector.
Visitation hours will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Willow Dell Cemetery, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY.
A special thanks to Dr. Charles Strober for his many years of care and to the staff of Middletown Park Rehabilitation Center for the care in her final days.
In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions can be made to the Endowment Fund of North Congregational United Church of Christ, 96 North Beacon Street, Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019