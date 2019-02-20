|
|
Aline Berlinski
June 29, 1926 - February 16, 2019
Goshen, NY
Aline Berlinski of Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was 92.
The daughter of the late Seely Utter & Elizabeth Schadt Utter, she was born on June 29, 1926 in Edenville, NY.
She is survived by her son, Gerald Berlinski of Middletown; son-in-law, Judson Davenport of Warwick; Grandchildren, Carey Davenport; Dyana Bowersox, William Davenport, David Davenport, Jerri Berlinski, Helen Smith, Cathy Jo Hill, Bobbie Jo Watts, Brian Berlinski, Mark Berlinski, Aren Hahn & Stacey Uhmey; along with numerous great grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Predeceased by her husband William Berlinski; daughter, Rosalie Davenport; son, Wesley Berlinski; daughter-in-law, Emily Berlinski; 3 brothers, Jerry Utter, William "Buff" Utter & Leroy Utter; and 1 sister, Gladys Kobylaski.
As per her wishes, cremation and funeral services will be held privately.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019