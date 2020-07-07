Alisha Purdy
October 25, 1980 - July 2, 2020
Monticello, NY
Alisha Purdy, age 39, passed away on July 2, 2020. She was born on October 25, 1980 in Middletown, New York to Kelly and William Sattler.
Alisha was a young spirited spark of light. Anyone who had the fortune of meeting her quickly saw that she was a ray of sunshine, spreading her warmth to all of those around her.
Alisha dedicated her life to helping those in need. She used her own challenges that she was faced with to relate to others and inspire them to continue to push themselves. Alisha took pride in her ability to see the best in everyone and to show them how to see that same potential in themselves.
Alisha is survived by her two daughters, Ariana and Piper Purdy, and their father, Greggory Purdy; brother, William Jr.; sisters, Bridget, Ashley, and Heather Sattler; both parents; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family finds great peace in knowing she is reunited with her late sister, Amy Sattler, who passed in November of 2011.
Alisha's services are asked to be restricted to family and close family friends. A limited visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 55 St. John Street, Monticello, NY 12701. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of 10 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times.
