Alison Mary Blizard

July 18, 1955 - October 15, 2020

Thorndike, Maine

Alison was absolutely one of a kind, and her life is impossible to adequately summarize. She was fun, feisty, intelligent, generous and caring. She was a lifelong environmentalist and lover of nature, travel, and animals. She was an organic farmer, horse breeder, national park ranger, 4H leader, health care advocate, and scuba diver. She opened her home to people in need and was a guiding presence to many. She read every mystery novel in the library. She played Motown records loud enough to rattle the windows. She put a horse trough over a campfire and used it as a hot tub under the full moon. She was beautiful and completely unique; there will never be another like her.

Alison was born in Middletown, NY, the daughter of the late Enid (Secord) and Francis Blizard. She graduated from Middletown Senior High School in 1973, and went on to study at the College of the Atlantic and the University of Southern Maine. She lived most of her life in Maine, and many of her later years in Puerto Rico. Everywhere she went she was loved, and will be missed by many.

Alison was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Francis Daniel Blizard III. She is survived by her sister, Andrea, and younger brothers, David, Michael, and Jeffrey Blizard; her loving daughters, Tiffany, Hannah, and Leah Wade; her cherished granddaughters, Aya Dewald and Elliott Wick, as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews whom she held dear. Her presence was far-reaching; she leaves behind many close friends and loved ones around the world. Plans for a memorial service are postponed due to concerns over the Coronavirus, however donations in her honor can be made to the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) or the Surfrider Foundation of Rincón, PR.



