|
|
Alison Mary Miller
April 3, 1992 - April 9, 2020
Walden, New York
Alison Mary "Munchie" Miller of Newburgh, NY, a stay at home mom and lifetime resident of the area, passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2020 in Walden. She was 28 years old.
The daughter of Duane and Alison Miller, she was born April 3, 1992 in Newburgh, NY.
Survivors include her parents, Duane and Alison Miller; sister, Samantha Hoppenstedt and her husband, Joseph; daughter, Sophia Leigh; sons, Gabriel Alexander and Jayden Austin; grandmother, Margaret Keenan, grandmother, Ann Zeider, grandfather, Patrick Geraghty, grandfather, Duane Miller; many aunts, uncles, and cousins
She was predeceased by her grandfather, David W. Keenan Sr. and uncle, David W. Keenan Jr.
She was known for her love for her family especially her three children and niece and nephew.
She loved getting her nails done with her grandmother, Margaret. Alison would always make friends and do anything for anyone. She will truly be missed by her children and family.
No matter what your child goes through, never give up hope for your child.
Any memorial contributions can be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Burial will be private in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020