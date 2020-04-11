Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallkill Funeral Home
12 Bona Ventura Ave
Wallkill, NY 12589
(845) 778-3200
Resources
More Obituaries for Alison Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alison Mary Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alison Mary Miller Obituary
Alison Mary Miller
April 3, 1992 - April 9, 2020
Walden, New York
Alison Mary "Munchie" Miller of Newburgh, NY, a stay at home mom and lifetime resident of the area, passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2020 in Walden. She was 28 years old.
The daughter of Duane and Alison Miller, she was born April 3, 1992 in Newburgh, NY.
Survivors include her parents, Duane and Alison Miller; sister, Samantha Hoppenstedt and her husband, Joseph; daughter, Sophia Leigh; sons, Gabriel Alexander and Jayden Austin; grandmother, Margaret Keenan, grandmother, Ann Zeider, grandfather, Patrick Geraghty, grandfather, Duane Miller; many aunts, uncles, and cousins
She was predeceased by her grandfather, David W. Keenan Sr. and uncle, David W. Keenan Jr.
She was known for her love for her family especially her three children and niece and nephew.
She loved getting her nails done with her grandmother, Margaret. Alison would always make friends and do anything for anyone. She will truly be missed by her children and family.
No matter what your child goes through, never give up hope for your child.
Any memorial contributions can be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Burial will be private in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alison's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -