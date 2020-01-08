|
Aliya Marie Gil, 6 months, was born June 19, 2019 in Columbia New York Presbyterian. She was the daughter of Luis Gil and Desiree Sutton.
Aliya M. Gil had been hospitalized since birth.
Survivors include her father Luis Gil, mother Desiree Sutton, and big sister Anita Gil; great-grandparents William Sutton of Albany NY, and Marion Rosa of Beacon NY; grandparents William Sutton and wife Terri Boykins; great-grandparents Ramiro Balbuena and wife Antelma Rojas Puebla, Mexico; grandparents Felipe Gil and Maricela Balbuena; her aunts: Chaniece Sutton, Jennifer Gil, Sienna Pegero, Julie Aguilar and uncles Andres Gil and Junior Aguilar.
She was predeceased by her grandparents Cornelius and Patricia Boykins and her great-grandparent Catarino Gil.
Family Statement reads: "We love you mama."
Visitation hours will be held from 10 - 11 a.m. on Thursday January 9th with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 72 W. Main St. Middletown, NY. Burial will follow in Slate Hill Cemetery Goshen, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record on Jan. 8, 2020