Allan Elmer Loewy
October 23, 1959 - June 12, 2019
Pompano Beach, FL
Allan Elmer Loewy, 59, of Pompano Beach, FL, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Hackensack Meridian Medical Center Hackensack, NJ.
Allan was born October 23, 1959 in Middletown, NY to Seymour Loewy and Norma Salkin Loewy.
He was a Computer Engineer at Motorola Solutions, Plantation, FL.
Allan was a kind, generous and gentle man willing to help even a stranger but ready to fight for the ones he loved. He loved taking his wife on wild open road adventures on his Harley Davidson and enjoyed his every day long walks with his dog Moxie.
Allan is survived by his wife, Karime and his sons, Manfred, Luis, Michael, and Scott; grandchildren; brother, Anton and sister, Beth.
Memorial visitation will be Saturday, June 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY with the funeral service at 6:30 p.m.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 13 to June 14, 2019
