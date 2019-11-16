|
Allen B. Innis
September 2, 1939 - November 12, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Allen B. Innis of Wallkill, NY, a retired Mechanical Nuclear Technician for Hoffman-Roche, Nutley, NJ and a lifelong resident of this area and Long Lake, NY died Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was 80.
The son of the late J. Renwick and Marion Innis, he was born September 2, 1939 in Newburgh.
He served in the U.S. Marines.
He was Past Chief of Dan Leghorn Engine Co., former owner of Adirondack Gun Works, Long Lake, a member of Tupper Lake and Long Lake Rod and Gun Club and Life Member of NRA.
Allen was a lifelong, devoted member of the John Birch Society.
Survivors include his brother, Charles W. Innis and his wife, Colleen of Wallkill, NY and his extended family as well as several nieces and nephews in Michigan.
He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Stan Innis and Ray Innis.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20 at Fostertown Cemetery, Newburgh, NY.
Arrangements were made by Wallkill Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit wallkillfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019