Allyson Lynn Hill Jusaites
October 9, 1959 - February 4, 2019
Clayton, NC
Allyson Lynn Hill Jusaites, age 59, died Monday, February 4, 2019 from injuries received in an automobile accident. Born October 9, 1959 in Johnston County, she was a daughter of the late Jerry Allison Hill of Benson and Joan Crocker Brown of Princeton.
Lynn was a recruiter with Gale Nurse Staffing. She was a strong advocate for animals and had worked part-time with the Red Barn Rescue in Clayton. Lynn was also a member of the ASPCA.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.
Surviving are her husband, George Jusaites; son, Kim Adams, Jr. and wife, Suthanya of Cumming, GA; grandsons, Conner Adams and Harrison Adams; sister, Lisa Withrow and husband, David of Smithfield; brother, Jamey Gilchrist and wife, Tanya of Clayton; sister-in-law, Linda Fairweather and husband, Edward of Middletown, NY; nieces and nephews, Hannah Lynn Walker and husband, Matt, Cole Withrow, Leah Gilchrist, AnnaKate Gilchrist, Bonnie Lin McGarr, Jennifer Hulcher; and great nieces and nephews, Brittany McGarr, Jeffrey McGarr, Austin McGarr, Courtney McGarr, Alysha McGarr, Sarah McGarr, Hannah McGarr, Bennett Walker and Avie Walker; and a great, great niece, Alayna Amorosso.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Red Barn Rescue at http://www.redbarnrescue.com or the ASPCA at https://www.aspca.org.
Condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019