Alma Grant Larkin
December 10, 1928 - April 21, 2020
Port Jervis, New York
Alma Larkin, nee Grant, loving widow, mother and grandmother passed away on April 21, 2020. She was 91 years old.
She was born in Glens Falls, NY to Edward and Mora Grant. She was one of six children: Robert, Anna Mae, Eileen, and Peter. She moved to NYC soon after graduating high school and met and married her husband, William H. Larkin. Together they raised seven children.
Alma earned her registered nursing degree from Orange County Community College while raising her seven children and working full time as a nurses aide. She pursued her career at St. Anthony community hospital as a charge nurse on the night shift for 25 years. After retiring from the hospital she worked as a home health nurse.
She spent the majority of her time with her children and grandchildren. She was also a gifted artist working in oil paints, pastels, charcoal and later watercolors. She enjoyed playing Mahjong, cards, word games, as well as crocheting, reading and baking cakes. She was a member of the Warwick Art League and played Mahjong at the West Milford senior center.
She was adventurous and tried cross country skiing, kayaking, and could be found sledding with her children and grandchildren. She was a good friend as well as a generous person giving to many charities, her favorite being St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Alex and Judi, John and Jeanette, Mary and Allan Van Strander, Lisa and Rick Flinn, Joe and his fiancee, Estella, Judy and Allan Moy and Holly and Kevin Dykstra; as well as her 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be planned for after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Please, kindly make donations to Alma Larkin at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. donors@stjude.org