October 12, 1931 - May 8, 2020
Wallkill, NY
Alma M. Rhodes, 88 of Wallkill, New York, passed on Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home in Wallkill.
Born October 12, 1931 in Kingston, NY, she was the daughter of the late George and Florence (Kaiser) Matheisen Roosa.
Alma married Charles J. Rhodes at the New Paltz Methodist Church. They spent many happy years together before his passing.
She was employed by Ulster Boces, New Paltz, NY, as Head of the Audio Visual Department until her retirement in 1993.
Alma loved going to the V.F.W. in Maybrook, NY as an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed dancing, especially the electric slide and line dancing. She was an avid bowler and a member of a league, attaining a high score of 202. Alma enjoyed watching and attending NASCAR races. She delighted in spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Susan A. Neilson of Wallkill, NY and Charles A. Rhodes and his wife, Christine of Wallkill, NY; her sister, Christine Dowless of FL; her two grandchildren, Tonya M. Baker and her husband, Brian of Modena, NY, and Charlie E. Rhodes of Wallkill, NY; four great-grandchildren; one great great-grandson; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Roxy.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Judy Harford, and her brother, Richard Mathiesen, and most recently, her long-time companion, William Tubbs.
Due to the current situation, services have to be private. Burial will take place in Modena Rural Cemetery.
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Alma's family with the arrangements.

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home
162 S Putt Corners Rd
New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 255-1212
