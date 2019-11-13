|
|
Alma Millie Smith
April 14, 1929 - November 11, 2019
Middletown, NY
Alma Millie Smith, age 90 of Middletown NY, passed away on November 11, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. Alma M. Smith was born in Goshen NY to her parents, Minnie and Alfred Davis. She attended Goshen Schools. She had a job working at the Goshen Laundry (when young). Mom enjoyed spending time with family and friends and laughing at life.
She is survived by her children: William Smith Jr., John Smith, Joan Smith, Roger Smith, and Roxanne Bridges; and sister, Emma Degraw. She was predeceased by her husband, William J. Smith Sr., daughter, Shirley Thompson, son, Patrick Smith. Alma extended gratitude to everyone who she called friend. Alma loved to laugh, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family, it was never goodbye, always see ya later!. A viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on November 15 at Martinez- Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 16 at Wallkill Cemetery, Midway Rd., Middletown, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019