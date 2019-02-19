|
|
Alonzo Dale Garland
May 8, 1959 - February 9, 2019
Formerly of Newburgh, NY
The passing of Alonzo has brought much sorrow, but we take comfort in knowing that he is only gone to rest. Although his passing has caused us pain and grief, his hurt has been relieved, so we will remember him as we know him to be our sweet angel that does not complain.
Alonzo Dale Garland, better known as Dale, was born on May 8, 1959, the first child of the late Henry and Shirley Garland in West Point, New York. A miracle child he was, because his parents were told by doctors that he will not live past the age of five. Alonzo nor his maker was not in agreement with that and added another 54 years, passing at the age of 59. He continued his fight until death on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Alonzo is now resting peacefully with his maker. He was a resident of Newburgh and Highland Mills, New York
Alonzo was educated in the Newburgh School District and attended New Winds Opportunities Day Habilitation Program. He was a former member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church under the Pastoral Care of the late Rev Gordon E. Henderson.
Alonzo enjoyed many fun activities. He loved to sing, dance, imitate Michael Jackson, and would also dedicate his time in doing karate. He loved to jog and dine in exclusive restaurants. Alonzo was always well dressed and took great care in his appearance. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
He leaves to cherish his memories, three sisters, Valerie Annette Garland of Newburgh, NY, Alysia Garland and Nicole Morgan of Seattle, Washington, nephew, Devonte Garland of Hudson, NY; aunt, Valerie Jackson of Poughkeepsie, NY, and several uncles and cousins, and special friends from HVDDSO, including, Alan Lewis and the Cornwall Ira staff.
Mr. Garland will repose 10-11 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Chapel Church of God By Faith, 29 Bridge Street, Newburgh, NY. Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Bishop Eric Meade will officiate. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 845-569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019