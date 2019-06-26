|
Alphonso Cooper Jr., affectionately known as "Al" or "Junior" was born on August 4, 1954 from the union of Alphonso Cooper and Julia Mae Green Cooper in Brooklyn, New York. He attended Dalton School in New York, New York and later went to Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he majored in computer science. He later went to work at various companies pursuing his love for computers such as SunGard in Milwaukee, Wisconsin before returning to New York. He continued working as a computer and network analyst at Jordache Jeans, Unisys, Beacon and Capital One. He was currently working as a consultant for the NYC MTA before he was called to glory. Al was a member of the Holy House of Prayer for All People under the leadership of the late Elder ED Sangster where he served as a member for many years. Al married Kathryn Potvin in 1977 and from that union he had two children. Al was preceded in death by his mother, father and older sister.
Those left to cherish his memories are two children, Alana Cooper of New Paltz, NY and Alphonso Tey Cooper of Bloomingburg, NY; one sister, Sharon Cooper of Brooklyn, New York; one grandchild, Quinn Parco; his former wife, Kathryn Craven; three aunts, one uncle and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Service for Mr. Cooper will be officiated by Pastor Paul Seay and will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Holy House of Prayer for All People Inc., 1768 St. Johns Place, Brooklyn, NY 11233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 26 to June 27, 2019
