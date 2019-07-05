|
Althea Mae Fescoe Broas
September 23, 1927 - July 4, 2019
Lake Katrine, NY
Althea Mae Fescoe Broas of Lake Katrine, NY, a retired executive secretary for IBM, Kingston died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh after a long illness. She was 91.
The daughter of the late Joseph P. Fescoe and Anna Mae Blake Fescoe, she was born September 23, 1927 in Goshen.
She was a member of the historic Bull family, line of Ann of Orange County, NY.
Survivors include her husband, Gerald E. Broas, her husband of 72 years, daughter, Deborah E. Broas Bennett-Nott; two grandsons, Jonathan B Nott, Kelly B. Bennett; granddaughter-in-law, Laura Giovanelli; great-granddaughter, Beatrice M. Bennett; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from Noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 9 at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St.Walden, NY. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home; Fr. Thomas Colucci will officiate. Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
