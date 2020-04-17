|
Alton John Crance
May 18, 1927 - April 11, 2020
Yulan, NY - Formerly of Circleville, NY
Alton John Crance, age 92, a retired Foreman of Parks for the Town of Wallkill, NY and resident of the New York State Veterans Home in Montrose, NY, passed away following a short illness on April 11, 2020 at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Westchester, NY.
The son of the late William and Isabel Crance, he was born on May 18, 1927 in Middletown, NY. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific theater. In addition to his work as Foreman of Parks in the Town of Wallkill, Alton was very civically active. Because of his military service, he was a member and Former Vice Commander of VFW Post 3175 in Greenville and a member of the VFW Naval Ship in Port Jervis. He served his community as a fireman and was a Chief and Fire Commissioner for the Circleville Volunteer Fire Department and was both a member and past Commissioner of the Beaver Brook Rod and Gun Club. Alton was also a musician and formed and performed with the country western band "Elton "C" and the Country Gentleman". The band performed both country western music and square dancing throughout the tri-state area.
Alton was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marion Waizenegger; siblings: Irma Wheeler, Warner Crance, Lewis Crance, Lorraine Brown, Emily Clark, Elizabeth Booth Kolodziejski, Vera Smith and Marion Crance; and daughter, Patricia Ohap.
He is survived by his brother, Charles Crance (Donna) of Michigan; his children: Linda Hogaboom of Michigan, Lawrence Crance (Rose Marie) of Greenville, NY, Sharon DeWinter (James) of Westbrookville, NY, Richard Crance (Cinda) of Maysville, GA; son-in-law, Mark Ohap; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild.
Due to the ongoing health crisis a memorial service will be held at a later date. In addition Military Honor services will take place at a later date at Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen, NY. Memorial contributions in Alton's name may be made to a .
Due to the ongoing health crisis a memorial service will be held at a later date. In addition Military Honor services will take place at a later date at Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen, NY. Memorial contributions in Alton's name may be made to a .
