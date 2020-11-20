Alverta P. Champagne
February 15, 1930 - November 17, 2020
Wurtsboro, NY
Alverta Pauline Champagne, 90 of Wurtsboro, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of the late Edward Handford and Kathryn Lybolt Handford, she was born February 15, 1930 in Middletown. She was the widow of Walter Champagne Sr., who predeceased her on February 19, 1994.
A longtime member of the Community Church of Wurtsboro, she was also a charter member of the Auxiliary of the Wurtsboro Fire Department #1 and also the Mamakating First Aid Squad. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved camping, fishing, gardening, doing crosswords and watching the birds in the morning.
She is survived by her children: Walter Champagne Jr. and his wife, Diane of Phenix City, AL, Kathryn Nickerson of Blossburg, PA, Patricia Champagne-Coutant and her husband, Donald of Wurtsboro, and Paul Champagne and his wife, Brenda of Wurtsboro; fifteen grandchildren: Gillian, Richard, Lesley, Kaitlyn, Ashley, Christopher, Matthew, Anita, Huew, Rita, Gregory, Michael, Brian, Julie, and Taylor; nineteen great-grandchildren; a sister: Marie Bryan; two brothers: Edward Handford and his wife, Karen, and James Handford and his wife, Kate; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by three sons: Charles, Richard and Thomas; a granddaughter, Kerri Goodell; a grandson, Jimmy and a great-grandson Ronald.
Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 23 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. Her funeral service will be held privately at the Community Church of Wurtsboro and burial will follow at Sylvan Cemetery in Wurtsboro.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Auxiliary of the Wurtsboro Fire Dept, P.O. Box 457, Wurtsboro, NY 12790, the Mamakating First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 525, Wurtsboro, NY 12790 or to the Community Church of Wurtsboro, P.O. Box 487, Wurtsboro, NY 12790.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com