1/1
Alverta P. Champagne
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alverta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alverta P. Champagne
February 15, 1930 - November 17, 2020
Wurtsboro, NY
Alverta Pauline Champagne, 90 of Wurtsboro, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of the late Edward Handford and Kathryn Lybolt Handford, she was born February 15, 1930 in Middletown. She was the widow of Walter Champagne Sr., who predeceased her on February 19, 1994.
A longtime member of the Community Church of Wurtsboro, she was also a charter member of the Auxiliary of the Wurtsboro Fire Department #1 and also the Mamakating First Aid Squad. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved camping, fishing, gardening, doing crosswords and watching the birds in the morning.
She is survived by her children: Walter Champagne Jr. and his wife, Diane of Phenix City, AL, Kathryn Nickerson of Blossburg, PA, Patricia Champagne-Coutant and her husband, Donald of Wurtsboro, and Paul Champagne and his wife, Brenda of Wurtsboro; fifteen grandchildren: Gillian, Richard, Lesley, Kaitlyn, Ashley, Christopher, Matthew, Anita, Huew, Rita, Gregory, Michael, Brian, Julie, and Taylor; nineteen great-grandchildren; a sister: Marie Bryan; two brothers: Edward Handford and his wife, Karen, and James Handford and his wife, Kate; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by three sons: Charles, Richard and Thomas; a granddaughter, Kerri Goodell; a grandson, Jimmy and a great-grandson Ronald.
Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 23 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. Her funeral service will be held privately at the Community Church of Wurtsboro and burial will follow at Sylvan Cemetery in Wurtsboro.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Auxiliary of the Wurtsboro Fire Dept, P.O. Box 457, Wurtsboro, NY 12790, the Mamakating First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 525, Wurtsboro, NY 12790 or to the Community Church of Wurtsboro, P.O. Box 487, Wurtsboro, NY 12790.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
111 Sullivan St
Wurtsboro, NY 12790
(845) 888-2731
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved