|
|
Alvin "Al" Siegel
March 28, 1929 - March 18, 2019
Boynton Beach, FL
Alvin "Al" Siegel of Boynton Beach, Florida passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 just shy of his 90th birthday.
Born in Swan Lake, NY on March 28, 1929, he was the son of Sol and Rose Siegel. Al was a lifelong resident of New York living in Swan Lake, Liberty, Central Valley and Middletown until 2010, when he moved to Boynton Beach, Florida full-time.
Al and his wife Millie, owned and operated the Commodore Hotel in Swan Lake, NY from 1958 -1968. Later in his career he owned Bonafide Auto Imports, a British Leyland dealership in Liberty, and Stacey's Motor Cars in Middletown. He also worked as a car wholesaler until almost 80 years of age.
Al particularly loved going to the ballet and musical performances in Florida, traveling, spending summers in Orange County, NY, and being with family and friends. He had a gregarious personality and was simply loved by all he came in contact with. Al recently said proudly, "I am almost 90, have an amazing girlfriend, and drive a Corvette! I'm so lucky."
He is survived by his girlfriend, Phyllis Stroly; three daughters: Lori, Terry, and Stacey; his three sons-in-law: Ken, Peter and Brad; his sister, Phyllis Zimmerman; and his six grandchildren: Jamie, Zack, Chandler, Gaby, Gillian and Chase. He will be missed by all.
Services will be held TODAY, Friday, March 22nd at 10:45 a.m. at The Sanctuary of Abraham and Sarah at Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus, New Jersey.
The family will be sitting shiver on Sunday, March 24 at the home of his daughter, Stacey Bolnick, 130 Woodmont Dr., Randolph, NJ 07869.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to St. Jude hospital.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019