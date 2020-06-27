Alyssa Marie Roberts
March 29, 1988 - June 12, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Alyssa Marie Roberts of Montgomery, NY passed away on June 12, 2020 NY. She was 32 years old. Alyssa was born to mother, Stephanie Miller Fancher and father, Alfred James Roberts on March 29, 1988. She was born in Newburgh, NY.
Alyssa is survived by a beautiful handsome son named, Robert "RJ" Andrew James Baratta; younger brother, Barry W. Green and fiance, Nicole Wood whom she loved very much; mother, Stephanie Miller Fancher; fiance, Kenneth Rosa; grandparents, David and June Miller; extended family as well.
Alyssa was a graduate of Valley Central High School and Orange County Community College. She was involved in many activities. She loved animals and nature especially her dog Kilo. She will be dearly missed by many.
Graveside Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family at the Hamptonburgh Cemetery in Campbell Hall.
Contributions may be made to Walden Humane Society.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. 845-778-3811. www.Gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.