Amanda S. Babcock
April 25, 1976 - June 3, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Amanda S. Babcock, age 43 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away June 3, 2019 at her home. She was born on April 25, 1976 in Newton, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Edward and Betty Ann Davenport Babcock. Amanda was a talented craft maker and enjoyed making crafts for her family.
She is survived by her sisters: Rita Cosh and her companion, Charles Decker at home, Veronica Smith and her husband, Paul of Port Jervis, and Cassandra Jenks of Port Jervis; her brother, Edward Babcock, Jr. and his wife, Susan of Port Jervis; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her great nephew, Shane Decker.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst will officiate.
Interment will take place at a later date in Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
