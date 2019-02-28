|
Amiello Joseph Amato
August 18, 1931 - February 27, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Amiello Joseph Amato entered into rest at home with his family by his side on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. He was 87. The son of Joseph and Philomeia De Angelo-Amato, he was born August 18, 1931 in Port Jervis, New York.
Joe was known to many as Sonny. He was an honorably discharged United States Army Veteran who proudly served his country in Germany during the Korean War. He was a general manager of several Orange County Grand Unions, an Administrator and member of board of directors at Orange County AHRC, and Town of Wallkill Parking Enforcer and Court Officer. Joe was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, Port Jervis, an established member, President and trustee of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society in Port Jervis.
Joe married Marilyn Gillespie on August 1, 1954, who pre-deceased him in 2004. A family statement reads, "The most important thing to Joe was his wife, his children, his grandchildren, his great grandchildren and his extended family. He will forever be in our hearts and sadly missed by all."
Survivors include his daughter, Nancy Amato; his son, Joseph Amato and daughter in law, Judy Amato, grandchildren: Jessica, Joelynn and her husband, Tom, Jeanine, Jennifer, Julie and Joey; his son, John Amato, grandchildren: Amiello, John and Nick; his daughter, Eileen and son in law, Matt Zepf, grandchildren: Kelly and Matt; his daughter, Michelle and son in law, Tracy Margarum, grandchildren: Tracy and his wife, Michelle, Anthony and his wife, Kayla and Amanda: his great grandchildren: Tommy, Jayse, Tony, and Jayrd; his brother, Michael and sister in law, Henrietta; his nephew, Richie and his wife, Shawn; his sister in law, Ginger Craig; and several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his sisters, Madeline Delaney and Josephine King, and sister in law, Joanne Ross.
Family and friends may call on Friday, March 1st from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 East Main Street, Port Jervis, New York. Mount Caramel services will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Prayers will be offered 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2nd, at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 noon at Saint Mary's Church at Port Jervis. Rev. Matthew Newcomb will be the celebrant. Pall bearers are Joseph and Joe Amato, Matt and Matt Zepf, and Tracy and Tracy Margarum. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society, 21 First St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knightauchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 28 to Mar. 8, 2019