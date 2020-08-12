1/1
Amy B. Lazier
1968 - 2020
Amy B. Lazier
March 13, 1968 - August 5, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Amy B. Lazier, age 52 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis on August 5, 2020.
She was born on March 13, 1968 at Sunnyside Hospital, Port Jervis, NY. It was National Girl scout week at the time of her birth and Amy became an honorable girl scout. She is the daughter of the late Richard and Kathleen Conniff Masker.
Amy is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Lazier of Port Jervis, NY. She is also survived by her former husband, Arnold "Jake" Lazier Jr.; her companion, Vincent Strickland of Port Jervis, NY; her two sisters; Stacey Kurtz and husband, David of Port Jervis, Dawn Masker and companion, John Hiatt of Matamoras, PA; her Godfather, Steven Conniff and his wife, Jo; her step-son, Jake Lazier and his wife, Stephanie of PA. Amy was predeceased by her loving daughter, Kayla Marie Lazier; her sister, Tammy Lynn; and her mother-in-law, Helen Lazier.
Amy was a very caring and loving person, she saw the best in everyone.
Cremation took place privately. Amy's family will have a celebration of life from 10 a.m. till 6:30 p.m. on August 22 at the Vocci Pavillion, Airport Park Matamoras, PA.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 06:30 PM
Vocci Pavillion
Funeral services provided by
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
