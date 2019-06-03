|
|
Amy F. Tyler
April 15, 1947 - June 2, 2019
Monticello, NY
Amy F. Tyler of Monticello, NY passed away June 2, 2019 She was 72 years old.
The daughter of the late Richard C. and Amy I. Tyler, she was born on April 15, 1947 in Cochecton, NY.
She will be remembered for her unconditional love of family and friends. She was pre-deceased by her sister Shirley Jones, and is survived by her sisters Madalyn Hanson and Connie Gopel; her brothers Kirby Tyler, Ricky Tyler, Walter Tyler, Mark Tyler, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Amy had a way of making everyone feel special, her love had no boundaries, and she was the closest thing to an angel on earth that you could find. She was a second mom to many.
She was the ultimate Elvis fan and enjoyed all of his music, movies, and impersonators.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2pm to 4:00pm, 6pm to 8pm and Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 10am to 11am at the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, 3412 SR97, Barryville, NY 12719. Funeral services will follow visitation at 11:00am. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery, Cochecton Center, NY.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made in Amy's name to: Laurel Cemetery, C/O Sharon Umnik P.O. Box 326, Lake Huntington, NY 12752.
Arrangements are under the care of the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, Barryville, NY 845-557-8010
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 3 to June 4, 2019