Amy Marie Pokorney Fairfield
May 17, 1976 - March 30, 2020
Formerly of Walden, NY
Amy Marie Pokorney Fairfield, born May 17, 1976 in Nampa, Idaho died peacefully in her sleep March 30, 2020. Amy moved to Orange County, New York at the age of two. She attended Valley Central Schools. She was also an acolyte at St. Andrew's Church in Walden, NY and was an active member of the youth group and children's choir.
Amy married Rhett Michael Fairfield and moved to Georgia where Rhett was stationed at Fort Stewart. They were blessed with three beautiful daughters: Kaitlyn Danira, Aleisa Jean, and Mikkela Reese. She and her mom enjoyed decorating her home and planting flowers in the yard there. Trips to Savannah were always a favorite pastime for them for shopping and great food. She was a wonderful mother and I am proud to be able to say so. She later had a son, Gionni Robert Pokorney while living in Fayetteville NC.
Amy returned to New York for a few years but the south called her back. She moved to Florida then back to Georgia to be near her daughters. After a while she decided to go with her son's father to Puerto Rico where she lived for the next ten years until Renal Failure set in and the Angels took her home.
Amy was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Jean Marie Whitney of Walden and paternal grandfather, George Pokorney of Nampa, ID.
Amy is survived by her daughters: Kaitlyn, Aleisa and Mikkela and three grandchildren: Madelyn, Mason and Kensley, all of Brunswick, Georgia and her son, Gionni of Nampa Idaho; also by her mother, Gail Christiancy and husband, Alan Hochhalter of Nampa, ID; her father, Robert Pokorney of Orofino, ID; her maternal grandfather, Richard Christiancy and his wife, Theresa of Nampa, ID, and her paternal grandmother, Ardeth Cobble of Kuna, ID. Amy was also survived by a very special great uncle, Edward Coykendall of Newburgh, NY, however since the time of Amy's passing, Uncle Eddie has joined her in the Jesus's arms. In addition, Amy is also survived by her sister, LaNora Pokorney of Kimberly, ID; brothers, Nick Pokorney of Portland Oregon, and Casey Pokorney of Nampa, Idaho; and two nephews, Tucker and Dominick. Amy was blessed with 25 aunts and uncles plus their spouses, and more than 63 first cousins. She had an innumerable number of second, third and fourth cousins as well, and too many to count great aunts and uncles who love her dearly.
Donations may be made to "Safe Harbors of the Hudson" in honor or Amy's life to help with transforming lives and building community. Safe-harbors.org
A memorial visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on July 22 at Gridley Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard Street, Walden, NY, immediately followed by a brief Mass of Christian Rites at 10 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial of Amy's ashes will then follow immediately at Woodlawn Cemetery in New Windsor, New York.
"My baby girl is safely in the arms of Jesus now. I will always miss my child, her smile, her hug, her love. But until I see you again my Mimi, Mama loves you forever."
Local arrangements are by Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. www.gridleyhoran.com