Ana Fidelia Franco
Carrasquillo
August 18, 1932 - October 6, 2020
Harris, NY
Ana Fidelia Franco Carrasquillo, 88, was born on August 18th, 1932 in Fúquene, Colombia to the late Luisa Franco. God peacefully called Ana home in her sleep to be with her husband, Ruben on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Ana left her family in Colombia to come to America in 1967 to work at the famous Concord Hotel. It was there where she met her future husband,Ruben. They married on July 10th, 1968 and gave birth to her only daughter, Jacqueline a year later. She was a hard worker and dedicated her life to her family but it wasn't until 1975 when she gave her life to Christ and began to live her life of dedication and servitude to her savior Jesus Christ. She spoke about her love of the lord to everybody, anywhere she could. At times she would be called annoying and pushy but she didn't let that stop her from getting the word of God out to as many people as she could. She would often quote Romans 1:16 "For I am not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes". She was a true believer and soldier for Christ.
Ana is survived by her only child, Jacqueline Carrasquillo of Monticello, NY; grandson, Ruben Eric Young of Duarte, CA; sisters, Maria Nicolasa Franco Cardona of Manizalez, Colombia, twin sister, Ana Betulia Franco Paez of Fuquene, Colombia and brother, Martin Franco of Pereira, Colombia; a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ruben Carrasquillo; mother, Luisa Franco and brother, Eduardo Franco.
Funeral services will be held on October 16th, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 55 St John St, Monticello, NY 12701 with Pastors Ricardo and Marisol Romero from Calvary Church officiating service at 11:30 a.m. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the State of New York will be followed, masks are required at all times.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all the staff at the Care Center at Sunset Lake in Liberty and especially to the skilled nursing unit at Garnet Catskill for taking amazing care of Ana until her departure.
