Ana Rivera
August 21, 1924 - July 28, 2020
Middletown, New York
Ana Rivera, a nineteen year resident of Middletown and beloved Mom and grandparent, died after a long illness on July 28, 2020 at Middletown Park Manor. She was 95 years old.
The daughter of the late Pedro and Juana Mercado Perez, she was born in Naguabo, Puerto Rico on August 21, 1924. Ana married Aurelio Rivera on September 21, 1951 in the Bronx and together they raised six children.
Ana was a gifted seamstress. She thrilled her granddaughters with prom dresses and many other special event clothes, as well as doll clothes for their Barbie dolls.
She and her husband owned dry cleaning shops and the Manhattan location was directly across from where the Broadway show West Side Story was being shot, so they often met many celebrities when they picked up their clothing. They also owned a shop in the Bronx.
Ana is survived by her son, Victor Rivera in Puerto Rico; her daughters: Diana Melendez and her husband, Edwin in Middletown, Tuly Rivera in Florida, and Carmen Rivera in the Bronx. She is further survived by her four grandchildren: Usziel, Quiana, Monique, Justine and her five great-grandchildren: Angel, Jaden, Julianna, Ethan and Lana and many nieces and nephews. Ana was predeceased by her husband, Aureli; one son, Aurelio Rivera and a daughter, Gloria; one brother, Juan Perez; and her sister, Dalia Perez.
Visitation will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 2 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home with a Funeral Service of Remembrance at 2 p.m. Following cremation interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, New York. 845-343-6309 www.applebee-mcphillips.com