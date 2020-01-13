|
|
Andrea "Peggy" M. Reynolds
February 27, 1957 - January 11, 2020
Warwick, NY
Andrea "Peggy" M. Reynolds, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on January 11, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. She was 62 years old.
Born on February 27, 1957 to the late Mary (nee DeGroat) and Andrew Van Dunk.
Andrea was a dedicated Sr. Director at Lycian Stage Lighting in Sugar Loaf, NY, where she held many positions throughout her 30 year career with the company.
Andrea was all about family – her own and all those in her extended circle. A family statement reads; "Peggy touched many lives and was the glue that held our family together. She was a devoted wife and mother with a beautiful soul, infectious laugh and quiet confidence that exuded her inner strength. Each of her children are a reflection of her radiant personality. If we had to describe her in one word, it would be 'grace."
Peggy loved music, travel and all of nature's wonders including the beach, birds, and gardening.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Rudolph V. Reynolds; daughter, Sienna Samuels of Warwick; son, Drew Reynolds of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Olivia Reynolds of Fair Lawn, NJ; two grandchildren, Zora and Jett; and an abundance of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Victor Van Dunk.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 12:00 pm at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. Interment will follow the service in Warwick Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network,1500 Rosecrans Ave. Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or online at www.pancan.org
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020