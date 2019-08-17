|
|
Andrew E. Hendrix
December 24, 1979 - August 16, 2019
Cochecton, NY
Andrew E. Hendrix, 39 of Cochecton, NY, a self employed home improvement specialist, died on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center Middletown, NY. The son of Gladys Ramirez Hendrix and the late Leslie Hendrix, Andrew was born December 24, 1979 in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.
Andrew is survived by his mother, Gladys Ramirez Hendrix of Cochecton, NY and by many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Leslie Hendrix in 2017.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21 at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, NY. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fosterdale Cemetery, Fosterdale, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catskill Regional Medical Center Biomedical Dependency Unit, P.O. Box 800, Harris, NY 12742.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Jeffersonville, NY 845-4824280. For directions or to send condolences please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019