Andrew F. Vesely Sr.
September 12, 1925 - April 12, 2019
Walden, New York
Andrew F. Vesely Sr. went home to be with his Lord Jesus peacefully, Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Montgomery Nursing and Rehab Center in Montgomery, NY surrounded by his family. He was born on September 12, 1925 to Andrew and Matilda (Gaydos) Vesely in Newburgh, NY.
Andrew entered the U.S. Navy on July 20th 1943 thru May 6th 1946. As a World War II veteran he served in the Pacific arena aboard the USS West Virginia and the USS Yosemite as a Machinist Mate 3rd class. While in the Navy he attended The Wentworth Institute in Boston, Massachusetts.
He entered into marriage with Joyce Starr on May 16th, 1948 and have been married for almost 71 years.
He worked for IBM at the Poughkeepsie and East Fishkill plants in Development Engineering for 35 years until his retirement in 1988.
He briefly raced Dirt track midgets at the Orange County Speedway, in Middletown NY before becoming an official for the United States Auto Club (USAC) in 1953. While officiating with USAC he worked at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500 motor races from 1953 thru 1997. He also worked at the Pocono and Trenton Speedways for Indy car race events. In 1979 Andrew was inducted into the Indianapolis 500 Oldtimers Club whom he shared membership with AJ Foyt, Mario Andretti and Al and Bobby Unser. He also worked for a brief time sharpening ice skates at the Concord Resort Hotel skating rink in Kiamesha Lake, NY for 1960s Olympic bronze medalist, Vivian Joeseph who managed the rink.
In his younger years he enjoyed deer Hunting and ice fishing, gardening and landscaping and he even attained his pilot's license and loved to fly.
Andrew is survived by his spouse, Joyce Starr Vesely at home; his children: Marjorie Drahota (Roger) Armstrong of Iowa, Richard Vesely (Patti) of Woodbridge NY, Andrew Vesely Jr. (Donna) of Maybrook, NY, Jacqueline Hoey (Vinnie) of Milton,NY; siblings: Frederick Vesely, Robert Ferris Sr.(brother-in-law); 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Andrew was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Matilda Vesely; daughter, Norma Paduch; brothers, Stephen, William, John, Frank, Edward, Joseph; infant sister, Mary, and sister, Rose Ferris.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home, with burial following in Mt. St. Francis Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019