Andrew James Leeson

April 8, 1943 - August 11, 2020

Middletown, NY

Andrew "Andy" James Leeson, a lifetime Middletown native, died following a brief illness on August 11, 2020 at Garnet Medical Center. He was 77.

The son of the late Howard Jackson Leeson and Jean Page Leeson, he was born on April 8, 1943 in Middletown, NY. He was a graduate of Middletown High School Class of 1960 and also attended OCCC, Indiana of Technology. He did his Graduate work at Case Institute of Technology. He married Carol Close on October 8, 1966 in Middletown. Although he was self-employed as an Import/Export agent, Andy was a behind the scenes player in his wife's family business Ayres and Galloway Hardware until the 1990s. He has been the sole caregiver for his wife for the last 20 years.

Andy was a hard worker and a kind man. He had an excellent sense of humor and always enjoyed family gatherings.

In addition to his wife of 53 years, Carol at home; he is survived by his sister, Laura Haddad and her husband, Dr. Joseph Haddad of East Orleans, MA as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, August 14 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A graveside Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, August 17 at the Page family plot at Oakwood Cemetery in Troy, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Andy's name may be made to Garnet Medical Center (formerly ORMC), 7070 East Main Street, Middletown, NY 10940.



